Ten dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata; transport services hit, Puja holidays advanced

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) At least 10 people were killed, nine of them due to electrocution, as torrential overnight rain - among the heaviest in four decades - left Kolkata and adjoining districts paralysed on Tuesday, disrupting air, rail and road transport, shutting educational institutions, and prompting the state government to advance Puja holidays.

The deluge - 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours - was the highest since 1986 and sixth-highest single-day rainfall in the last 137 years, only behind the record 369.6 mm in 1978, 253 mm in 1888, and 259.5 in 1986.

It turned arterial roads into rivers, snapping Metro and train services, and throwing air travel into disarray as the city gasped for normalcy ahead of Bengal biggest festival-Durga Puja-next week.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the downpour as "unprecedented", blaming poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by private power utility CESC for the deaths, while appealing to people to stay indoors.

"I have never seen rain like this. Total ten people have died, out of which nine due to electrocution by open or unattended wires. Eight people died in Kolkata and two others in adjoining areas of Shashan in North 24 Parganas and Amtala in South 24 Parganas. It is so unfortunate. Their families must all be given jobs by the CESC. They must be provided with compensation of at least Rs 5 lakh by CESC," Banerjee said during a virtual address.

Electricity in Kolkata and adjoining areas is supplied by CESC, and not the state government, she said, adding: "It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but will not they modernise? They should send people to the field and fix this." The state government announced that all government-run educational institutions will remain closed on September 24 and 25.

"In view of the situation, Puja holidays are being advanced in state-run institutions," Education Minister Bratya Basu said. Calcutta University and Jadavpur University suspended academic activities, while private schools either declared holidays or switched to online classes.

For lakhs of residents, Tuesday dawned to a city under siege by water. In south Kolkata's Garia and Jodhpur Park, residents stepped out of homes to find knee-to-waist-deep water in living rooms, ground floors and shops.

Many frantically shifted furniture to upper floors, while traders at Gariahat and College Street tried in vain to salvage soaked stocks of books, garments and electronics.

Motorcycles and cars bobbed like abandoned boats, buses broke down mid-way, and commuters trudged barefoot through filthy floodwaters clutching their belongings over their heads.

"I had to walk nearly three kilometres in waist-deep water from Lake Gardens to Rashbehari Avenue. I don't know how I will get back home," said office-goer Rupa Chatterjee.

Those stranded in app cabs complained of exorbitant surge fares, while many others waited for hours in vain at bus stops.

"Autos refused to ply, cabs demanded Rs 600 for a ride that usually costs Rs 150. We were left helpless," said a commuter at Park Circus.

Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim admitted that most parts of the city were waterlogged despite continuous pumping by civic teams.

"The canals and rivers are full of water, and every time water is drained out, more comes inside the city. The situation may not improve until after tonight's low tide," he said.

Across the city, arterial roads such as EM Bypass, AJC Bose Road and Central Avenue turned into rivers, while traffic crawled for hours at key intersections like Park Circus, Gariahat, Behala and College Street. Smaller lanes in southern and central Kolkata were completely cut off.

Metro services were suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since morning, with truncated runs only on the Dakshineswar-Maidan stretch. Eastern Railway halted movement in the Sealdah south section, while skeletal services were attempted in the north and main sections.

Circular Railway services were suspended due to waterlogging at Chitpur yard.

Air travel was also hit hard. At least 30 flights were cancelled and 31 others delayed due to heavy rains.

The IMD said the rainfall intensity was highest in south and east Kolkata. Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm in a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park (285 mm), Kalighat (280 mm), Topsia (275 mm) and Ballygunge (264 mm). North Kolkata's Thanthania recorded 195 mm.

The weather office has warned of more heavy rain in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts till Wednesday. Another fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal around September 25.

"This rain is so unusual. Even our homes are submerged. I feel bad for the Pujo pandals as well. Schools have been asked to remain shut and officegoers advised to stay home today and tomorrow," Banerjee said, adding she was in constant touch with the Mayor, Chief Secretary and police.

Banerjee blamed poor dredging of the Farakka barrage by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for the flooding, saying every time it rains in Bihar, UP or Uttarakhand, waterlogging hits Kolkata.

Warning of worse ahead, she said high tide in the Ganga would hinder drainage as the river was already swollen with water from upstream states.

Workers at pandals across south Kolkata were seen pumping out water through makeshift hoses and drains, fearing damage to decorative structures.