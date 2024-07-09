Ten die in rain-related incidents, many rivers in spate in UP

Lucknow, Jul 9 (PTI) Ten people have died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh since Monday morning while many rivers were in spate following intermittent showers that forced authorities to open the gates of several dams.

State Relief Commissioner G S Naveen Kumar said seven residents of Dhaka Chant village in Pilibhit district were airlifted to safety on Tuesday after they got trapped following the release of four lakh cusecs of water from Nepal in the Sharda river.

According to sources, many villages in Balrampur, Shravasti, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Siddharthnagar and Lakhimpur Kheri districts are affected by floods.

A report from the Relief Commissioner's office on Tuesday evening stated the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Kachla Bridge in Budaun, Rapti river in Balrampur and Sharda river at Paliakalan and Shardanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Budhi Rapti river is flowing above the danger mark at Kakrahi in Siddharth Nagar, the Kuano river in Gonda's Chandradeepghat, and the Ghaghra river at Elgin Bridge in Barabanki.

A statement from the Relief Commissioner's office said that Pilibhit and Shravasti recorded two rain deaths each while Balrampur, Kannauj and Pratapgarh registered one death each.

In Kaushambi district, three persons, including two women, were killed after being struck by lightning.

Rani Devi (19) and Shivakant (12) were sowing paddy in Lodhan Ka Purwa village during rain when lightning struck, killing them on the spot, Sub Divisional Magistrate Akash Singh said. A similar incident in Dhavada village killed Urmila Devi (40) and injured Kaushalya Devi, the official added.

According to a report from the regional meteorological centre, seven centimetres of rain was recorded in the Ghorawal area of Sonbhadra district and Bilaspur of Rampur district.

Nawabganj in Bareilly recorded five cm of rain and Khairagarh in Agra four cm, while Thakurdwara of Moradabad district, Bareilly, Gunnaur of Sambhal district and Kakrahi of Siddharthnagar three cm each.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at some places in the eastern parts of the state during the next 24 hours, the Met department said. PTI NAV NSD