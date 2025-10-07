Ten illegal Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Police here have apprehended ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who had undergone gender-affirming surgery to resemble women for begging, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in three separate operations in Shalimar Bagh and Mahendra Park areas, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off about suspected Bangladeshi nationals in the Haiderpur Metro Station and New Subji Mandi areas, police conducted surveillance and area domination exercises.

"A team intercepted eight people near Haiderpur Metro Station and two near New Subji Mandi. Initial questioning raised doubts about their claims of Indian citizenship," said the police officer.

Subsequent verification, including digital footprint analysis and examination, confirmed that all ten were Bangladeshi nationals residing in India without valid documents.

"The accused had reportedly undergone Gender-Affirming Surgery (GAS) and used heavy makeup, wigs, sarees, and feminine mannerisms to present themselves as women for begging," he said.

Mobile phone analysis also revealed Bangladeshi connections and photographs from locations in Bangladesh.

"Seven smartphones installed with the banned applications and ten Bangladeshi National IDs were recovered during the raids," he said.

Legal proceedings for deportation are being initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and further investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.