Ten injured after bus collides with pick-up jeep in Punjab's Dharamkot

Chandigarh: At least ten people were injured when a bus collided with a pick-up jeep in Punjab's Dharamkot on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near a village when the state transport bus was en route Moga from Jalandhar, they said.

According to a police officer, the bus jumped a divider from the main road, collided with the pick-up truck and fell a few feet down on the side of the road near the village.

Three to four passengers and the pick-up jeep's driver were seriously injured in the accident, he said.

Police administration reached the spot and took out the passengers from the bus with the help of locals. The injured were taken to a hospital, the officer said.

The statements of the bus passengers will be recorded to ascertain the exact sequence of the events leading to the accident, he added.