Ten injured in stone pelting during Muharram procession in Buldhana

Buldhana: Around 10 people were injured in stone pelting between two groups during a Muharram procession in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, a police official has said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Thursday when the procession that began at Gujri Chowk was on its way to Garib Shah Baba dargah, the official said.

“The stone pelting took place in the Malipurya area of Sakharkherda village. Some 10 people suffered minor injuries. The mob was dispersed after tear gas shells were lobbed. The situation is under control. A sizeable number of police personnel under Additional Superintendent of Police BB Mahamuni are at the site,” he said.