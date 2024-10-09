Ten more Pakistani nationals arrested near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) Ten more Pakistani nationals have been arrested on charges of staying illegally in India on fake documents, police said on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of Pakistani citizens held in connection with illegal stay by police in Jigani on Bengaluru outskirts has reached 17, they said.

The latest arrests came after police held a man named Parvez who had allegedly helped and harboured 22 Pakistani citizens settle in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka with Hindu names, police said.

"In a fresh case registered in this regard, 10 Pakistani nationals, including six women were arrested on Tuesday from Jigani jurisdiction (near Bengaluru). They have been arrested on charges of illegally staying in India on fake and forged documents. Some of them were also found to be overtsaying illegally," a senior police officer told PTI.

A few among the arrested were using Hindu names, while others had stuck to their original ones, he said.

Recently, four members of a family, who were Pakistani citizens, were arrested in Jigani. Following their arrest and interrogation, three more Pakistani citizens were arrested at Peenya here by Jigani police.