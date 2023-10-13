Ten persons booked for stealing Rs 25.65 lakh through ATM tampering

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Ten persons have been booked in Kalyan in Thane district for allegedly tampering with ATMs and withdrawing Rs 25.65 lakh over a period of several days, a police official said on Friday.

In the first FIR registered at Manpada police station, four unidentified persons withdrew money fraudulently from three ATMs between September 26 and October 3, the official said.

In the second FIR lodged at Dombivali police station, six persons have been booked for tampering with an ATM and withdrawing Rs 18.99 lakh between September 25 and October 2, he said.

"The ATMs are of the same bank. The amount withdrawn in this manner stands at Rs 25.65 lakh. Efforts are on to nab the 10 accused," the official added. PTI COR BNM BNM