Ten persons injured in stone pelting during Muharram procession in Jalna

Buldhana, Jul 18 (PTI) Around 10 people were injured on Thursday evening in stone pelting between two groups during a Muharram procession in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The incident took place at 7pm when the Muharram procession that began at Gujri Chowk was on its way to Garib Shah Baba dargah, the official said.

"The stone pelting took place in Malipurya area in Sakharkherda village. Some 10 people suffered minor injuries. The mob was dispersed after tear gas shells were lobbed. The situation is under control. A sizable number of police personnel under additional superintendent of police BB Mahamuni are at the site," he said. PTI COR CLS BNM