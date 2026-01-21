Ten persons sentenced to life for 2019 murder of Gawli community leader in Akola

Akola, Jan 21 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Akola on Wednesday sentenced ten persons to life imprisonment for the murder of Kisanrao Hundiwale, state president of Gawli Samaj, in May 2019.

The District and Sessions Court convicted Shriram Gawande, Ranjit Gawande, Vikram Gawande, Suraj Gawande, Dheeraj Gawande, Vishal Tayade, Satish Tayade, Pratik Tonde, Mayur Ahir, and Dinesh Rajput, said special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The court acquitted Praveen Shriram Gawande, Mangesh Gawande, Dipali Gawande, Namrata Gawande and Sheikh Sabir due to lack of sufficient evidence, he told reporters.

Hundiwale, an influential leader of the Gawli community, was attacked inside the Charity Commissioner's office in Akola city on May 6, 2019.

The relations between Hundiwale and some of the accused were strained due to a dispute over the control of an educational institute, and they had a heated exchange in the commissioner's office before he was attacked, according to police.

The victim was hit on the head with a fire extinguisher cylinder, causing fatal injuries.

A case was registered against 15 persons at Civil Lines Police Station.