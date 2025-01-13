Ten Sahitya Akademi award-winning Tamil translators get TNHB flats

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Ten Tamil translators who won the Sahitya Akademi award for translation have been allotted flats built by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, on Monday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over the allotment orders for the TNHB flats established under the housing project named after the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, to the writers at a function held at the Secretariat here.

Also, he virtually inaugurated the buildings for an Integrated Labour Department Office complex, government vocational training centre, hostel buildings, and zonal training centre at the joint director's office, which have been constructed for Rs 27.33 crore in Villupuram and Ramanathapuram districts.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences built with modern facilities and 126 buildings associated with it at a total cost of Rs 564.44 crore. The institute has been established on an area of 1,102.25 acres in Thalaivasal Kootu Road, Salem district.

State Tamil Development and Information Minister M P Saminathan, Animal Husbandry Minister Anita Radhakrishnan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and officials participated. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ADB