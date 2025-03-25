Ten thousand more people will be covered in old age pension scheme: Minister

Puducherry, March 25 (PTI) Puducherry Social Welfare Minister Theni C Djeacoumar announced on Tuesday that 10,000 more people will be covered under old age pension scheme.

Replying to MLAs' views on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and welfare departments in territorial Assembly Djeacoumar said the Department of Women and Child would cover ten thousand more persons under old age pension scheme.

He said that the government is keen about addressing the woes of the aged people, differently abled persons and weaker sections through various welfare schemes. The beneficiaries would be from all Assembly constituencies.

The House earlier witnessed a heated argument --after zero hour-- between the Independent MLA G Nehru alias Kuppusamy and the Speaker R Selvam after the latter announced the continuation of the previous office bearers of the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee for the 2025-2026.

The Independent member wanted to know who the chairmen of the Committees and registered a protest and made certain remarks against the Speaker.

The Speaker directed the watch and ward to evict Nehru from the House. A few minutes later the Chief Minister N Rangasamy requested the Speaker to pardon the G Nehru and to appeal him to return. Responding to this, Speaker asked Nehru to return to the House who immediately came back and participated in the proceedings. PTI CORR ADB