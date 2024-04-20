Ten women from Uganda held in Navi Mumbai for illegal stay: Police

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai Police arrested ten Ugandan women for illegal stay in India, an official said on Saturday.

Police raided a building on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and found that the Ugandans were staying illegally without any valid documents in Ranjanpada area in Kharghar, he said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI COR NSK