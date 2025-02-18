Ten women hurt as bus carrying Maha Kumbh pilgrims overturns in Indore district

Indore, Feb 18 (PTI) A bus carrying Maha Kumbh pilgrims overturned in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, leaving ten women injured, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Bheru Ghat, about 30 km from Indore city, when the bus driver lost control of the wheel.

The bus passengers were residents of Gujarat who were travelling to Omkareshwar via Ujjain after visiting Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the official said.

He said the injured women were taken to a private hospital in Mhow and later shifted to the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore.

"Ten injured women were admitted to MYH. They are out of danger," MYH Superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav told PTI.

According to the injured persons, the bus accident probably occurred because the driver dozed off at the wheel. PTI HWP ADU NSK