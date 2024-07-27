Tenant intervenes in quarrel between landlord and wife, stabbed to death

Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) A man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his tenant when the latter tried to break the quarrel between the accused and his wife in Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Pankaj Solanki, was working for a private company and living on rent in the house owned by Mahesh Ukey in New Kamptee area.

Solanki intervened when Ukey and his wife were engaged in a heated exchange on Friday night, angering Ukey who stabbed him in the neck with a knife, police said.

Solanki succumbed to his injuries when he was being rushed to Mayo Hospital, an official said.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested the landlord. PTI COR NSK