Tender information should be made available to Sarpanches through SMS: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed officials that information of tenders issued on the Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal for development works in rural areas should be immediately shared with the concerned village heads through SMS.

Saini made these remarks while heading a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat regarding the progress of budget announcements of the Development and Panchayat Department for the financial year 2025-26, an official statement said.

This will ensure that rural representatives receive timely, accurate, and complete information about development works, Saini said, adding that it will also improve monitoring and quality of implementation.

The HEW portal will also provide tender information to the public, further enhancing transparency in works, he said.

"Whenever a tender related to development works in rural areas is issued on the HEW portal by any department, the information should be immediately shared with the concerned Sarpanches through SMS," the chief minister said.

He directed officers to ensure the timely completion of all schemes aimed at strengthening infrastructure in rural areas.

Saini also said that in order to increase the participation of women and provide them a suitable place for meetings and other activities, the state government is constructing 'Mahila Chaupals' in every village.

In the first phase, 754 villages have been identified, out of which construction of 480 'Mahila Chaupals' has been completed, while work on the remaining 274 is underway.

During the meeting, it was informed by the officials that under the first phase in rural areas, 994 e-libraries have been renovated and furnished. Books and computers will soon be made available in these libraries. Besides this, 415 indoor gyms have been set up so far in rural areas across the state.

Saini directed officers to ensure the timely progress of all development projects and to move forward speedily with a focus on transparency, accountability, and public participation, the statement said.