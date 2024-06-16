Tender of company responsible for waste collection in Gurugram cancelled: Rao Inderjit Singh

Gurugram, Jun 16 (PTI) Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday said the tender of a company responsible for waste collection in Gurugram has been cancelled and that there will be significant improvement in the city's cleanliness.

The government has directed the district administration and municipal corporation officers to form a joint team to provide better amenities to the public, Singh said, adding he had raised the issue with the state government during the Lok Sabha elections.

The concerned officers have also been instructed to prioritise resolving any complaints related to cleanliness and to obtain feedback on it, the Gurugram MP said.

Addressing a ceremony at the Jat Bhawan organised by the Jat Welfare Association in Gurugram's Sector 10, Singh who was the chief guest, said that more roads and underpasses have been constructed in the city to alleviate traffic congestion.

Additionally, efforts to connect Old Gurugram with the metro are in progress, he said, adding that Gurugram will have the "facilities of an international city" within the next five years.

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala was also present at the event.