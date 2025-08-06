Tendering for train catering transparent, IRCTC ensures robust checking: Vaishnaw on graft claims

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The award of catering tenders in train clusters has been transparent and the IRCTC ensures that by instituting robust monitoring systems and compliance measures, Railway Ministry Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday amid claims of corruption in the Corporation.

Several MPs asked the “details of the steps being taken by the government to remove corruption in IRCTC”, and “the reasons for not taking action on the complaints given by Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and public representatives against mobile catering clusters allotted by IRCTC.” The MPs also wanted to know the reasons for “awarding more than 80 per cent contracts in cluster-A Khanpan trains to only one family” and “allotting contracts to big contractors by IRCTC in contradiction of rules despite criminal cases pending against them”.

Vaishnaw, in a written reply, said, “With the objective of bringing about improvement in quality and hygiene of food in trains, Ministry of Railways issued instructions vide Commercial Circular No.24 of 2023. It is envisaged to award contracts for clusters of trains in place of an individual train.” He stated that emphasis has been placed on infrastructure development and fixing end-to-end accountability of food production and services onboard.

Talking about the tendering process, Vaishnaw said, “Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has undertaken tendering of these clusters of trains under the framework of the extant policy guidelines. Tenders have been awarded through a transparent process to the highest bidders as per the terms and conditions stipulated in the tender documents.” “Robust monitoring systems and compliance measures have been put in place by IRCTC to prevent any unethical practices or unfair advantages to any contractor,” he added.

The Railway Minister ruled out any possibility of violations of norms and said, “A total of 24 bidders participated in the tenders for clusters of trains floated by IRCTC, out of which 20 entities have been awarded contracts by IRCTC.” “No contract was awarded by IRCTC in contradiction of the tender conditions. The details of Letters of Award (LOA), issued to multiple service providers, are published on the website of IRCTC. None of the successful bidders has got 80 per cent of the Cluster A contracts awarded till date,” Vaishnaw said.

According to Vaishnaw, receipt of representations, suggestions, grievances, complaints etc. from stakeholders, elected representatives, catering associations, individuals etc. by Railways at various levels is a continuous and dynamic process and these concerns are examined on merits for necessary action.

“In 2024-25, Rs 13.2 crores of penalties were imposed on complaints received by IRCTC. Further, complaints are continuously monitored on RailMadad Portal,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, "On an average, 16.5 lakh meals are served per day on the Indian Railways' network. It is the endeavour of Indian Railways to ensure smooth and uninterrupted services of such a large volume of meals to passengers."