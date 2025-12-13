Tenders invited to conduct feasibility study for second airport for Bengaluru: Minister

Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) The Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation has invited tenders to select an expert consultancy firm to prepare a location suitability and comprehensive technical and financial feasibility report for the proposed second international airport for the State capital.

The last date for submission of applications is January 12, 2026, Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, Patil said the state government has identified sites at Choodahalli and Somanahalli on Kanakapura Road, along with another location near Nelamangala, for the proposed airport.

A high-level team from the Airports Authority of India has inspected these locations and submitted a preliminary report, he said.

"The consultancy firm selected through the tender process will be required to submit a detailed technical and financial feasibility report to the Government within five months," he added.

The minister said that firms that have executed projects worth at least Rs 250 crore annually over the past five years, and have handled or prepared consultancy reports for a minimum of five projects in the relevant sector, will be eligible to participate in the tender.

"The selected consultancy firm will study parameters such as rainfall patterns, topography, availability of power, water supply, sewerage and waste management infrastructure, surrounding population, regional development, and noise pollution likely to arise from airport operations at all three identified locations," he said.

Patil noted that the feasibility report must also include details of the estimated cost of developing the proposed airport, the extent of land required, and approvals to be obtained from various authorities, including the Ministry of Defence and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The report will also assess the impact of a new airport on industries, tourism and public mobility in the region, he said.

Patil said that the consultancy firm will further examine existing connectivity to the proposed sites and the infrastructure that would need to be developed after the airport is constructed. In addition, cargo handling and passenger services, along with their economic viability, will be studied.

Based on a comprehensive assessment of all three locations, the firm will submit its recommendation on the most suitable site for the second airport, he explained.

Patil said Kempegowda International Airport currently ranks second in the country in terms of passenger density. By 2033, the State will require another airport, and efforts have therefore been initiated well in advance with a forward-looking approach.

Once the feasibility report is received, the Government will decide on the next course of action, he added. PTI AMP ADB