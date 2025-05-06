Tenders worth Rs 1,700 cr approved for Amaravati staff housing, says Municipal minister

Amaravati, May 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Tuesday said that the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has approved tenders worth over Rs 1,700 crore for the construction of staff housing towers in Amaravati’s core capital area.

Narayana stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the 47th CRDA meeting at the Secretariat, during which several capital development projects and tenders were cleared.

"Tenders worth over Rs 514 crore were approved to complete the gazetted officers’ towers, which were initiated between 2014 and 2019," the minister said in a release.

He added that another Rs 194 crore was sanctioned for external infrastructure.

The CRDA also approved Rs 506 crore for nine towers for non-gazetted employees, and over Rs 517 crore for twelve additional towers with associated amenities, he said.

Additionally, Rs 560 crore was cleared for a large water treatment plant, including a five-year operation and maintenance contract.

Another Rs 494 crore was sanctioned for the construction of overhead tanks.

The minister noted that CRDA has also approved the floating of tenders for various road projects in the greenfield capital, including a 1.5-km-long elevated stretch.

Seven new institutions have been allotted land in the Core Capital Area, bringing the total land allotment to 1,050 acres for 71 organisations, including a law university and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels project.