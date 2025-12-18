Tenfold increase in Minority Affairs dept budget since TMC came to power in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state Minority Affairs department's plan budget has seen a tenfold increase since the TMC came to power in the state.

In a post on X on the occasion of Minority Rights Day, Banerjee extended greetings to the people and stated that the department's plan budget had increased from Rs 472 crore in 2010–11 to over Rs 5,602 crore in 2025–26.

"It is my pride that our government has done unprecedented work and continues to do so for minority development. The plan budget has been increased more than tenfold," Banerjee said in a post on X, reaffirming her government's commitment to protecting minority rights and ensuring equitable development in the state.

The chief minister claimed that West Bengal ranks first in the country in the distribution of minority scholarships, with 4.85 crore students having benefited from the state-funded 'Aikyashree' scheme at a cost exceeding Rs 10,200 crore since 2011.

She added that minority students are being provided education loans of up to Rs 30 lakh for higher studies in India and abroad, while minority and OBC students are covered under the 'Medhashree' scheme.

Over the last nearly 15 years, around 16.31 lakh beneficiaries have received self-employment loans amounting to about Rs 3,926 crore, Banerjee wrote.

She also highlighted the state's top ranking in the implementation of the Multi-Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP), under which more than Rs 4,500 crore has been spent on infrastructure creation in minority-dominated areas. Additional investments have been made through the state-funded IMDP scheme and other infrastructure projects, Banerjee said.

Referring to education and social infrastructure, the CM said English-medium model madrasas and integrated schools are being established, Aliah University campuses have been developed in New Town and Park Circus, and maintenance allowances for students in minority hostels have been enhanced.

She further said Urdu has been granted official language status in areas with over 10 per cent Urdu-speaking population, a new Haj House has been built at Rajarhat New Town, and outreach on welfare schemes is being strengthened through imams, muezzins and dedicated minority development bodies.

"Urdu has been given the status of an official language wherever more than 10 per cent of the population is Urdu-speaking," she said, adding that regional centres of the Urdu Academy have been opened in Islampur and Asansol. PTI SCH RG