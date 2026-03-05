Tense situation prevails at Aruvankadu defence factory, emergency sirens sounded

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Mar 5 (PTI) A tense situation prevailed at the defence factory at Aruvankadu in Nilgiris district after the factory authorities sounded an emergency siren asking the workers to immediately vacate the premises on Thursday.

The officials also used the public address system to ask the workers to evacuate from the premises, a police official said.

Though the exact cause for sounding the emergency siren is not known, the police said that officials from the army and a team of police rushed to the Cordite factory at Aruvankadu to investigate.

The premier defence unit specialising in producing propellants for military ammunition and tanks is located between Coonoor and Ooty. PTI COR JSP JSP ROH