Tension at Angamaly-Ernakulam archdiocese: Priests booked for 'attacking' cop

Kochi, Jan 12 (PTI) A case was registered against 20 priests on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a police officer during a protest at the Bishop's House of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese on January 11.

The Ernakulam central police registered a case against the priests, who are identifiable, under sections 189(2), 190, 191(2), and 121(2) of the BNS, said a police officer.

The charges include unlawful assembly, rioting, and causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from performing their duty, he added.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint by Anoop C, Sub Inspector of Central Police, who sustained injuries while managing the protesters during the law-and-order operation.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, appointed as the Vicar of the Major Archbishop for the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly in the wake of the protest, on Sunday urged the protesters to resolve the issue amicably through open dialogues.

Responding to the ongoing controversy over the unified Holy Mass, Pamplany told the media that altering a decision approved by Pope Francis is impossible.

A large posse of police personnel has been deployed outside the Bishop House on Sunday also.

"We are attempting to manage the situation peacefully," Ernakulam ACP C Jayakumar said.

Tension prevailed for several hours outside the Bishop House after the police on Saturday evacuated from there several priests who were on an indefinite fast demanding withdrawal of certain documents issued by an Apostolic Administrator triggering loud protest by a section who are opposing the unified mass.

Later in the day, the believers tried to enter the Bishop House, but the police pushed them back out.

Some of the protesting priests were also injured in the police action. PTI ARM ARM ROH