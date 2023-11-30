Tension at Nagarjuna Sagar dam after AP Police erect fencing

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Nagarjuna Sagar dam in Nalgonda district after police personnel from Andhra Pradesh allegedly took into their control half of the project and set up a fencing from the 13th gate of the project.

At around 1 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a large number of AP police personnel reached the dam and allegedly pushed aside the special protection force of Telangana and took control from the 13th gate (out of the 26 gates) after erecting barricades and barbed wires and restrained the entry of Telangana police on the barrage, they said.

The AP Irrigation authorities also released water into the right side canal, they said.

"When Telangana Police personnel were busy with election duty they (AP police) resorted to this act. It is pre-planned they came to draw water without asking the Telangana Irrigation department," Telangana officials said.

Additional police personnel from Telangana were deployed following the incident, a senior police official said.

Officials further said Nagarjuna Sagar dam, built over river Krishna, is under the control of Telangana government while the control of Srisailam project is under Andhra Pradesh government. PTI VVK SJR VVK SS