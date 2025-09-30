Tension at Rajasthan University as NSUI protests RSS event, police use mild force

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Tension erupted in the Rajasthan University campus here after NSUI activists confronted RSS volunteers ahead of its proposed event on the sports ground in the campus.

However, the situation was brought under control by the police force deployed in view of the protest by NSUI. The police had to use mild force to disrupt NSUI workers. Window panes of some vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully targeted the BJP government over the incident.

An event with 'Shakha' was proposed on the university sports ground by RSS on Tuesday evening. NSUI leaders called for a demonstration against the activity and staged a protest at the main gate of the university.

Additional policemen were deployed in view of the protest.

After the main protest, some NSUI activists entered the university campus from another gate and reached close to the ground. They also tore down a poster of the event on the campus. A group of RSS volunteers, in their uniform with batons, was present there, and they had a confrontation with the protestors.

Police swung into action and dispersed the protesting members by using mild force.

The NSUI spokesperson said that more than 20 members were detained by police, and three were injured.

Gehlot said that the RSS's "weapon worship ceremony" at Rajasthan University is objectionable "How can the use of an educational institution for such political activities be justified? When NSUI activists protested, the police used force. Along with this, RSS members took the law into their own hands and assaulted the NSUI activists. This clearly demonstrates that the rule of law is eroding in Rajasthan and the RSS has become an extra-constitutional authority," he said.

"This incident deserves the strongest condemnation. It is a matter of great shame that this occurred in the presence of police, who failed to prevent it. This implies that the police are under pressure from the RSS. If the police continue to operate under such pressure, how can they maintain law and order?" he asked.

Tikaram Jully demanded the immediate release of the arrested persons.

"Police-led crackdown, including the use of batons, vandalism of vehicles and arrests of NSUI leaders and activists protesting against the BJP and RSS's hate-mongering politics at Rajasthan University, is utterly condemnable. It was done at the behest of the state government," Jully said.

He accused the BJP government of "turning educational institutions into arenas for political battles." "I would urge the CM to please refrain from politicising educational institutions," he said. PTI SDA HIG