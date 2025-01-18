Tension at Tiruparankundram hill as Islamic outfits demand permission for animal sacrifice at dargah

Madurai, Jan 18 (PTI) Tension mounted at Tiruparankundram hill near here as a large number of police personnel were deployed following a protest by leaders of several Islamic outfits demanding permission to sacrifice goats at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, situated at the top of the hill, for a feast.

Advertisment

According to police, representatives from these outfits, along with their supporters, sought to visit the Dargah for the animal sacrifice. However, police intervened, explaining that they would be allowed to offer prayers at the Dargah but animal sacrifices would not be permitted. This led to protests, with the protestors holding talks with the police before eventually leaving the area.

The Tiruparankundram hill is of great religious significance and home to the Tiruparankundram Murugan temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan.

Earlier this month, around 100 members from the Sikandar Mosque Committee and Aiyykiya Kootamaippu Jamath were briefly detained for attempting to protest over the opening of the mosque.

Advertisment

The Muslim groups contend that the Sikandar Badusha Thozhugai Pallivasal was built by Sultan Sikandar around 400 years ago. PTI VIJ ROH