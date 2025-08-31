Tension briefly grips Rajasthan's Baran after RSS 'Paath Sanchalan' stopped

Kota (Rajasthan) Aug 31 (PTI) Tension gripped Baran on Sunday after members of a community objected to a march by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers passing through Anjuman Chowk, prompting senior districts officials to intervene.

The RSS volunteers started the 'Path Sanchalan' (route march) through the designated route and reached Anjuman Chowk to pass through Khidki-Darwaza.

However, people from a particular community objected to the march and did not let them move forward. As tempers flared up, SP Abhishek Andasu and Collector Rahitashav Singh Tomer rushed to the spot and resolved the situation, after which the march continued on the designated route.

"There was a dispute on the route of an RSS Path Sanchalan, which was resolved quickly. The march later continued on its designated route. The situation is peaceful now," the SP said.

RSS volunteer Mahavir Nama said the district administration was informed about the march and its route.

"The way people from a particular community objected to the march and halted it was wrong. The march shouldn't have been stopped," he said.

In view of the law and order situation, police conducted a flag march through the city on Sunday afternoon.