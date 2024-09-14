Tension during immersion of Ganesh idol in Bihar's Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Bihar), Sep 14 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Rafiganj area of Bihar's Aurangabad district when people of one community allegedly raised slogans against another community during a procession to immerse a Ganesh idol, police said on Saturday.

Police acted swiftly and brought the situation under control and as a precautionary measure, additional forces were deployed in the area, Aurangabad Sadar II Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar told reporters.

A case has been registered against 40 people and seven people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, he said.

"The incident took place when a section of people, who were part of the procession to immerse a Ganesh idol, started raising slogans against a particular community when they reached near the main market on Friday night.

"They also made some objectionable remarks against people belonging to the other community. This created tension in the area. Security personnel, who were already deployed there, intervened into the matter and brought the situation under control," the SDPO said.

"A case was registered against 40 people involved in the incident. Seven people have already been arrested and a manhunt is on to nab the others. We have also confiscated a DJ system and a vehicle in connection with the incident. Now, the situation is completely under control," he added.