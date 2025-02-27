Tension grips Sitamarhi after Shiva idols found vandalised in Paramanandpur village temple

Sitamarhi: Tension gripped north Bihar district of Sitamarhi on Thursday when idols kept inside a village temple were vandalised by unidentified persons, a police officer said.

According to Deputy SP (Sadar) Ram Krishna, the incident was reported from Paramanandpur village of the district where the idols of Lord Shiva and the deity Kartikeya were found desecrated in the morning.

"Villagers allege that they suspect members of a particular community to have engaged in the act late Wednesday night after the Shivratri festivities were over", said the Deputy SP.

He, however, added, "Nobody has seen any of the people entering the temple at the time of the incident. Technical experts have, therefore, been pressed into service to survey the spot and come up with some clues".

"In the mean time, adequate deployment of police has been made in the area to maintain order. Senior officials, led by District Magistrate Richie Pandey, have also visited the village and urged its residents to stay calm", said the Deputy SP.