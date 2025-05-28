Tension high in Dakshina Kannada after murder of Muslim man, prohibitory orders clamped

Mangaluru: Tensions continue to simmer in parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday following the murder of a 35-year-old pickup truck driver in Koltthamajalu near Bantwal.

The incident has triggered sharp communal reactions, prompting authorities to impose prohibitory orders in multiple taluks to maintain peace.

Abdul Raheem, also known as Imtiyaz, was allegedly hacked to death on Tuesday by a group of assailants while he was unloading sand from a pick-up vehicle at a site near Ira Kodi.

Another person who sustained injuries in the sword attack is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

His death has since sparked widespread outrage, particularly on social media, where many have claimed that the killing was a retaliatory act for the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty.

On Tuesday evening, crowds gathered near Highland Hospital in Mangaluru before Raheem’s body was shifted to Yenepoya Hospital for autopsy.

District authorities have now enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Samhita, effectively banning large gatherings in Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks till 6 PM on May 30.

A separate prohibitory order has also been issued in Mangaluru taluk under Mangaluru City Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Community leaders have alleged that Raheem’s murder was premeditated and fuelled by hate speech.

Addressing the media outside Yenepoya Hospital on Tuesday, SDPI district president Anwar Sadath claimed, “Raheem was a hardworking youth, not affiliated to any political organisation, and was lured to the site under the pretext of work and then killed by a gang affiliated to right-wing groups.”

Sadath also cited previous threats posted on social media platforms following the murder of Shetty earlier this month.

“Despite 45 FIRs filed against those who made open threats against Muslims, very few arrests have been made,” he said, demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing and apprehend all those involved.

As calls for justice intensify on both sides, officials remain on high alert.

District authorities have urged citizens to maintain peace while the investigation proceeds.

Heavy police deployment continues in sensitive zones across Dakshina Kannada, with checkpoints set up to monitor movement and prevent the spread of rumours.