Tension in Assam varsity over ‘not displaying befitting respect’ to Zubeen

Tezpur (Assam), Sep 22 (PTI) A tense situation prevailed in Assam’s Tezpur University on Monday as students alleged that the varsity authorities failed to show due respect to popular singer Zubeen Garg, in whose demise state mourning had been announced by the government.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Shambhu Nath Singh faced backlash from students, who sat on a demonstration in front of the administrative block demanding an apology from the authorities for “not displaying befitting respect” to the deceased singer-composer, an official said.

Speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, the official said that resentment was building among the students, who maintained that the authorities did not organise a formal memorial for Garg, and classes were also not suspended as a mark of tribute.

The students had organised a candlelight memorial on Friday, after Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore.

An official press statement about the memorial, along with a condolence message from the VC, was issued by the University on Sunday.

The official said that the students had on Sunday submitted a list of demands, including a week-long “shradhanjali” to Garg and an apology to people of the state for ‘late response’ in offering condolences at Garg’s death.

They also sought a discussion with the VC, who was away in New Delhi, on Monday.

“During the talks this evening after the VC’s return, the students were not satisfied with his response. There was an exchange of words, and the VC had to leave the site as the situation heated up,” the official said.

The students sat in a demonstration in front of the administrative block, with the situation brought under control at the intervention of the police.

Students claimed that there was already resentment against the VC, and no official memorial for Garg triggered the latest episode.