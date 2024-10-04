Tension in Dehradun over rape of woman

Dehradun, Oct 4 (PTI) Allegations of a woman being raped by a man she was in a relationship with has sparked tension here, with a large crowd gathered in the Raipur area demanding action against the culprit.

An FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the father of the 19-year-old woman, a Muslim, against the accused who is Hindu, police said.

The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 64 (1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him, an official at Raipur police station told PTI on Friday.

The alleged rape happened on Thursday in a forest near Kudduwala, the police official said.

The accused was identified as Abhishek, a driver with whom she was in a year-long relationship, the official said.

The woman's parents initially lodged a missing complaint at the Raiwala police station when they could not find her even after searching for her all day, police said.

However, she was found in the evening by her father in the company of the accused in the latter's vehicle in the Raipur area. After this, a large crowd gathered, caught the accused and handed him over to the police.

They claimed the victim was a minor and the crime was perpetrated in a premeditated manner, police said.

The victim has been medically examined and her statement recorded, the official said.