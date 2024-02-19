Tension in Goa village over installation of Shivaji statue

Panaji: Tension prevailed in a village near Margao town in Goa after some people installed a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while another group took objection, leading to a police posse being stationed there to maintain peace, an official said on Monday.

The day marks the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha emperor and events are held across the state to celebrate it.

The life-size statue was installed in Sao Jose De Areal village on Sunday, which led to a verbal altercation between two groups, the official said.

"The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village," Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant said.

Goa social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai, who visited the village on Sunday, said the statue was installed on private land and all permissions from the local panchayat were obtained and the deputy collector was informed.

"No one must have any objection to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Some political forces are instigating locals against the installation of the statue," he said.

Taking to X on Monday, local BJP leader Savio Rodrigues said, "As an Indian Christian I have the highest respect for the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji towards protecting our motherland. I am disappointed that some in Goa equate his sacrifices for our motherland as a point of contention to play their communal politics."

Shivaji was a hardcore nationalist and every Indian must be inspired by him because of his immense valour and devotion to Bharat Mata, Rodrigues further said.