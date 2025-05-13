Tension in Gorakhpur's Jhangha as transgender attacked; two held

Gorakhpur (UP), May 13 (PTI) Tension gripped the Jhangha area here on Tuesday morning after a brutal attack on a transgender person, police said.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Seema, was rushed to the Brahmpur Primary Health Centre and was later referred to the district hospital due to critical injuries.

The incident occurred around 8 am near the residence of one Vaishali, another transgender person, at the Dubauli crossing.

According to locals, a group of youths attacked Seema with sticks and rods, injuring her.

The assault is believed to be linked to a previous altercation that took place on Monday night during a 'tilak' ceremony nearby, where some youths allegedly misbehaved with members of the transgender community.

Although the situation was defused in the night by the local residents, the tension resurfaced in the form of a violent retaliation on Tuesday.

As news of the attack spread, a large number of transgender persons gathered at the hospital and later at the New Bazar police outpost, demanding swift action.

Taking note of the escalating situation, Jhangha police detained two suspects — Deepak Rajbhar and Akash Sahni — both residents of Jungle Rasoolpur village.

Additional SP North Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said an investigation is underway and assured action based on the complaint filed by the transgender community. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS