Tension in Haveri over Waqf land claim

Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 31 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Kadkol village in Haveri district late on Wednesday, allegedly over an administrative order to recover Waqf property, which is supposedly in possession of various people there.

Advertisment

Sources said on Thursday that people ganged up and pelted stones on some individuals, accusing them of being instrumental in registering their properties in the name of Waqf.

Some people were injured and have been hospitalised.

The sources added Waqf and Minority Welfare Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan held a meeting on September 3 directing the Haveri district authorities to recover Waqf land.

Advertisment

Accordingly, the officials issued an order on September 7, which enraged the villagers of Kadkol in Savannur Taluk of Haveri, who resorted to violence.

Police sources said a few people have been arrested for attacking families. PTI GMS SA