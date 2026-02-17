Tension in Jalna village as right-wing organisations protest slaughter of goats

Jalna (Maharashtra), Feb 17 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Talegaon village in Ghansawangi tehsil of Jalna district after right-wing organisations protested against the alleged slaughter of goats by a local family for a wedding feast, police said on Tuesday.

A case of allegedly hurting religious sentiments was registered against Golab Baba Shaikh and his family members at Ambad police station, said an official.

The family has left the village for safety, local sources said.

As per the police, Shaikh allegedly slaughtered two goats on February 15 for his son's wedding reception feast. Earlier, members of right-wing groups had asked him to avoid slaughtering goats as a religious programme was underway at a temple near his house.

After he allegedly slaughtered the goats, a group of protesters staged a road blockade demanding action against him. Some unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at Shaikh's vehicle, sources said.

A First Information Report was registered against five members of the Shaikh family under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), the police official said. No arrest has been made in the case. PTI COR KRK