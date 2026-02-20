Tension in Jyotirmath over namaz in govt building, permission withdrawn

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand) (PTI): Authorities in Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand held a meeting with community members, amid simmering tension after a video of namaz being offered in an under-construction government building surfaced on social media.

The municipality on Thursday withdrew the verbal permission given for offering namaz in the building and locked it.

Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chandrashekhar Vashisht told reporters that a meeting was held on Thursday with members of both communities as a precautionary measure for peace.

He said police have been instructed to keep a vigil on elements that may disrupt the atmosphere.

Some Hindu outfits met the district magistrate and superintendent of police on the issue and demanded an investigation.

At the heart of the controversy is a video in which some people are seen offering namaz in an under-construction table tennis court in the Meat Bazaar area of ​​Jyotirmath municipality.

The land of Badrinath Vishal, Jyotirmath Peeth, which is one of the main pillars of Sanatan Dharma. Namaz has already started in the building under construction here, and in the future a mosque will also be built. @pushkardhami ji please look into it. pic.twitter.com/UcL25UyV0x — Rahul Singh 🇮🇳 (@THESRAHUL) February 19, 2026

Municipal Council President Deveshwari Shah told reporters that Muslims had obtained verbal permission to offer namaz.

However, after a meeting of councillors chaired by Shah in the evening, the room in the building was locked.

In 2017, a gurdwara here had opened its gates for the members of the Muslim community to offer namaz on Eid al-Adha due to heavy rain.