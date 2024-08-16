Tension in Maharashtra city after stones hurled at protest march over Bangladesh anti-Hindu violence

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Tension erupted in Jalgaon city of north Maharashtra on Friday after a few stones were hurled at a vehicle showroom during a protest march taken out by a Hindu organisation to condemn the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, officials said.

The protest march was organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits.

"The incident occurred in Jalgaon city this morning during a protest march by the Sakal Hindu Samaj in against the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh. Some unidentified persons hurled a few stones at a two-wheeler showroom," an official said.

The glass facade of the showroom got damaged in the incident, he said.

"Hundreds of supporters of the Sakal Hindu Samaj took part in the protest march, and the protesters later went to the collector office and handed over a memorandum of their demands," the police official said.

The incident triggered tension for some time, but the situation came under control following the intervention of the local police, he said.

Police personnel were deployed in the city as a precautionary measure, he said.

Jalgaon city is located more than 400 km from Mumbai.

A similar protest march was also organised in Nashik district by the Sakal Hindu Samaj and the police were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order situation.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of Hindu community following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina. She resigned and fled to India on August 5 after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, a non-political Hindu religious organisation, has claimed that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5. PTI DC NP