Tension in Maharashtra village after one group hurls stones at other during religious procession

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Tension prevailed at a village in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra on Friday after members of one community hurled stones at a group after the latter complained about "objectionable" slogans being raised during a religious procession, police said.

The incident took place at Kukdel in Shahada taluka, located more than 400 km from here, after which heavy deployment of police was put in place there, they said.

Some vehicles and houses were damaged due to stone-pelting, a police official said.

"The incident took place this afternoon when members of a community were taking out a religious procession. When it was passing through a particular area, some local women approached the police and complained that objectionable slogans were being raised by the participants of the procession," he said.

The women urged the police to take action against those raising slogans. When these women were returning home from the police station, a group of people started throwing stones at them, triggering panic in the area. Some vehicles and houses suffered damages due to it," the official added.

A police team rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents. PTI DC NP