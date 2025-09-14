Tension in Manipur's Churachandpur as police detain two for vandalising Modi's cutouts

Churachandpur/ Imphal, Sep 14 (PTI) A mob clashed with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday, protesting the detention of two youths for allegedly vandalising the banners and cutouts put up for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

On the night of September 11, several banners and cutouts put up at Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar were vandalised. Following that incident, several youths were detained. While all of them were released after questioning, two youths were kept in custody, they said.

Demanding their immediate release, a mob started demonstrating near the Churachandpur police station. The situation subsequently escalated, and they hurled stones at the security forces.

The situation eased once the police released the two youths.

Police had previously claimed that the two were arrested.

"The two individuals were not randomly detained as claimed by the protesters, but were picked up from the site of vandalism for questioning," an officer of the district police said.

Modi visited the state on Saturday for the first time after ethnic clashes broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023.

He addressed a public rally in the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Imphal, promising to make the state a "symbol of peace".

He also met the people affected by the violence and unveiled a slew of developmental projects. PTI CORR SOM