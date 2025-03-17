Tension in Manipur’s Imphal after Meitei man goes missing

Imphal, Mar 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old Meitei man has gone missing from Manipur’s Imphal after he left home in a four-wheeler on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A missing report has been filed by his mother at Imphal Police Station, they said.

CCTV footages show his vehicle was last seen in Bishnupur district near Chinikon, close to the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district, a police officer said. The man is a resident of Keisampat in Imphal West district.

Investigation and coordination among security agencies are underway to locate the missing person, he said.

Meanwhile, Republican Party of India (Athawale) general secretary Thounaojam Maheswar told reporters, "We have met the DGP in connection with the missing youth, who is from near my locality. As per police officers, his mobile location is also traced near the Kuki-dominated Jouzangtek area (Kangpokpi district). However, the exact place is not yet determined." More than 30 Meitei youths have reportedly gone missing since the ethnic violence broke out in the state in 2023.

Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. PTI CORR RBT