Tension in Nagpur locality after violent altercation between two groups

Nagpur, Jan 23 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Garib Nawaz Nagar here on Tuesday following incidents of violence during a celebration of the `Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya the previous night, police said.

An altercation broke out between groups from two communities on Monday night during a program organized by an organisation to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, said an official of Yashodhara Nagar police station.

Both groups engaged in stone-pelting after a scuffle, causing panic in the area, he said.

"Around 200 people from both sides gathered on the road and engaged in a violent confrontation with stone-pelting. Around 10 to 12 persons sustained injuries during the clash," the official said.

Vishnu Shahu (34) and Mehjabin Alim Malik (36) filed cross-complaints of rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and other offences. No arrest has been made yet.

The situation was now under control and police have been deployed in the area in large numbers, the official said. PTI COR KRK