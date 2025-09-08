Tension in Odisha's Bonai following communal violence

Rourkela, Sept 8 (PTI) Tension was palpable in Bonai in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Monday following a communal clash.

An argument between two young men belonging to different communities escalated on Sunday night, leading to the clash, police said.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Rai said as a precautionary measure, around 100 police personnel have been deployed in Bonai.

"The situation is becoming normal. Police have arrested a few persons from both sides," he said.

No was severely injured in the violence, which was brought under control with the intervention of community leaders, he added.

"Senior police officers are on alert and keeping a close watch on the situation," the DIG said.

The opposition BJD had given an eight-hour bandh call in Bonai on Monday, demanding Notified Area Council (NAC) status for its local body. But the bandh was postponed in the wake of the situation.