Tension in parts of Bhiwandi after collegian succumbs to injuries caused in clash

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) Tension prevailed in some parts of Bhiwandi city in Thane district on Wednesday following the death of a 17-year-old boy who was injured in a clash between two groups over a minor issue, police said.

Relatives of the deceased and his supporters forced some shops to down shutters in Dhamankar Naka and nearby areas after the collegian, identified as Sanket Bhosle, succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, Bhosle was seriously injured in a clash that broke out between two groups on February 14.

Police said the fight broke out over an argument between Bhosle and one Kailas Dhotre after they accidentally bumped into each other while walking.

Police have registered cross complaints in the matter and arrested four persons under the charges of attempt to murder among others.

"We will not allow anyone to take the law in hand. Following the death of the victim, section 302 (Punishment for murder) has been added to the FIR," a police official said.

He said relatives of the deceased refused to take possession of the body, demanding action against the culprits. Efforts are on to convince them. PTI COR NSK