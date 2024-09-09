Tension in Surat as stones pelted at Ganesh Pandal; six arrested

New Delhi: The city of Surat was gripped by communal tension late Sunday night when stones were hurled at a Ganesh pandal during the ongoing Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the Sayedpura area.

This act of vandalism sparked immediate outrage and led to a significant police response, culminating in the arrest of several individuals.

VIDEO | Protests erupted after reports of stone-pelting at a Ganesh procession in Gujarat's Surat earlier today (Sunday). More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lTIaBy8ZyT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2024

According to reports, the incident began when a group of youths, reportedly minors, threw stones at the pandal, leading to a clash in the area.

The situation escalated quickly, drawing a large crowd of protesters who took to the streets, demanding justice.

The police, in an effort to control the situation, resorted to lathi charge and tear gas, with over 1,000 personnel deployed across Surat to maintain order.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, addressing the media, confirmed the arrest of six individuals directly involved in the stone-pelting. Additionally, 27 others were detained for allegedly encouraging the act.

"We will not tolerate any disturbance to peace," Sanghvi stated, emphasising the government's commitment to maintaining law and order.

#WATCH | Surat: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi says, "In the Sayedpura area of Surat, today 6 people pelted stone on the Ganesh Pandal...All these 6 people were arrested and the police have also arrested the other 27 people who were involved in encouraging such… https://t.co/eajyY1ngWy pic.twitter.com/dgPNib18pV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024

The Home Minister, along with local BJP MLA Kanti Balar, visited the site to assess the situation and calm the agitated locals.

This incident has reignited discussions on communal harmony during religious festivals.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which started on September 7, is a significant festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, known for wisdom and the removal of obstacles.

"We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure no further incidents occur," Surat Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.