Tension in Uttarakhand town after objection to residents offering namaz

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand), Mar 20 (PTI) Tension mounted in Jhulaghat town of Uttarakhand on the India-Nepal border recently when two youths tried to stop a Muslim family from offering namaz.

However, timely intervention by the police and senior citizens prevented the situation from flaring up.

The youths were warned and let off, police said.

"Six members of our family had gathered to offer namaz outside my house on March 18. Two youths came and objected to our offering namaz and wearing scull caps. We informed the local police who called us and the youths next day to the police station and cautioned them against such threats in future," said Ayub who has been living in Jhulaghat town for the last 50 years.

Such communal elements will not be tolerated in this sensitive border town, Jhulaghat SHO Suresh Kamboj said.

"We have cautioned the youths against such acts in future and the situation is normal in the town," he said.

Ayub said there are only 12 Muslim community members in Jhulaghat. All of them settled in the town some 50 years ago.

Ayub said Muslims in Jhulaghat are totally integrated with the rest of the residents of Jhulaghat and have been living peacefully for the last two generations. They invite other communities to their homes on important social and religious occasions, he said. PTI COR ALM SMN