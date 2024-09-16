Tension prevails in 2 Karnataka towns after stone-pelting on place of worship

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 16 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Katipalla town and Bantwal Cross (BC) road in communally-sensitive Dakshina Kannada district after an alleged incident of stone-pelting on a place of worship and gathering of a large number of people after exchange of provocative statements on the eve of Eid-e-Milad, police said on Monday.

Window panes of a place of worship were shattered in the stone-pelting incident at Katipalla in Mangaluru taluk on Sunday night following which six persons were arrested.

"Due to quick action, the situation was brought under control and no untoward incidents were reported in the area," police officials said, adding, a heavy police deployment has been put in place.

In Bantwal taluk's BC road, abutting National Highway 75, tension prevailed on Monday following an exchange of provocative statements between two groups on social media platforms leading to a huge gathering of people.

The people, including from VHP and Bajrang Dal, converged in the area following an alleged voice message of former President of Bantwal Town Municipal Council Mohammed Sharief "challenging" VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell to "face them during the Eid-e-Milad procession," officials said.

Following this, the Dakshina Kannada district police beefed up security right right from Uppinangady to Panemangaluru as a precautionary measure.

According to police, some of those who streamed to the BC Road Junction allegedly broke the police cordon.

The gathering happened while the Eid-e-Milad celebrations were being held in different parts of the district.

Following a large number of people flocking to the town, the National Highway 75 was blocked and the police had to deploy more forces.

Four cases have been registered in connection with the incidents, police said.

According to police, the police have registered cases against Mohammed Sharief and Mohammad Hasainar, a councilor of the Bantwal Town Municipal council.

The police have also registered two cases against Sharan Pumpwell and Puneet Attavar (from Bajrang Dal).

Mohammad Sharief had allegedly challenged Pumpwell to "try and stop" the Eid-e-Milad procession on Monday on BC Road and the latter had responded to it in the same tone on the social media handles. Both conversations have been widely circulated, leading to tension.

The police officials including Superintendent of Police Yathish N, are camping in the area following the ‘challenges’ posted by the two at each other on social media platforms.

Slogans were raised against Mohammed Sharif, and Mohammad Hasainar, by the gathering.

Pumpwell, who arrived at BC Road, said he has met the "challenge and brought thousands of Hindutva workers with us......” “This is a victory for Hindutva forces, let not anybody in the future challenge us and still hope to get away with it. We are united and have taken on any challenges thrown at us.” Inspector General of Police (western range) Amit Singh and Yathish appealed to the protesters to cooperate in maintain law and order and to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, Muslim youths took out a motorcycle rally on BC Road as a part of the Eid-e-Milad celebrations. This happened just after the Bajrang Dal and other Hindutva outfits left the area after three hours of demonstration in the morning.

The Eid-e-Milad procession that was originally routed through the BC Road town was later diverted to inner roads as per the advice of the local leaders, officials said. PTI CORR AMP RS ROH