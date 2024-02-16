Tension prevails in Churachandpur day after two persons killed in clash with security forces

Imphal/Churachandpur, Feb 16 (PTI) Manipur's Churachandpur town remained tense on Friday, a day after two persons were killed in a clash with security forces when a mob barged into the mini-secretariat to protest the suspension of a constable, police said.

In addition to the fatalities, 42 people were also injured during the clash on Thursday night, they said.

Constable Siamlalpaul was suspended after he was seen in a purported video with armed men, which had gone viral.

The deceased have been identified as Letlalkhuol Gangte and Thanggunlen Haokip, a police officer said, adding, "Two critically injured persons were admitted to Churachandpur district hospital." "There are reports of destruction and burning of properties in and around Churachandpur district mini-secretariat area," he said.

"Several important documents and government records have been destroyed during the violence," the officer said.

The official residence of the deputy commissioner was also torched by the irate mob around 1 am, police added.

Meanwhile, Indigneous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has demanded that district SP Shivanand Surve and DC S Dharun Kumar should leave the district "within 24 hours" and be replaced by "officers preferably from Kuki Zo community".

The ITLF also warned that if the suspension of policeman Siamlalpaul was not withdrawn within 24 hours, "all government offices shall be closed" and both the DC and SP shall bear "responsibilities for any untoward incidents that may fall on them".

A total shutdown called by the ITLF in Churachandpur on Friday hit normal life with streets and markets wearing a deserted look. Assam Rifles personnel are conducting flag marches in the town, police said. PTI CORR SBN MNB