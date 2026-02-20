Tension prevails in MP town after communal clash; 49 arrested

Jabalpur, Feb 20 (PTI) An altercation between two religious groups led to stone-pelting and vandalism at Sihora town in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, forcing the police to use teargas and arrest 49 persons, officials said on Friday.

The situation in the town, about 40 km from here, was under control, they said, adding that nobody was injured during the violence on Thursday night.

The clash broke out around 10 pm on Thursday near Azad Chowk where a mosque and a Durga temple face each other.

Hindu organisations alleged that some miscreants broke the iron gate of the temple while an 'aarti' was being performed and also hurled stones. Local Muslim residents, on the other hand, said the clash erupted when the special Ramzan prayer and temple aarti were taking place simultaneously.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the area to maintain law and order, officials said. Most shops in the area remained closed on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay said the police initially used "mild force", but later fired eight to ten teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said directives have been issued to ensure maintenance of law and order.

Several videos of the clash went viral on social media.

District Collector Raghavendra Singh denied reports that stones were hurled at the temple, as claimed by some Hindu activists.

"Stone-pelting occurred between two groups, leading to the violence, and the situation is currently under control. A curfew will not be imposed," he told PTI.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told PTI Videos that 49 people involved in the violence have been arrested so far. The remaining miscreants will be identified and arrested within 24 hours, he said.

A woman named Shabreen told PTI Videos, "`Taraweeh' was being held, and aarti was being performed at the same time. It led to the fight." Taraweeh is a special prayer recited during the month of Ramzan.

Members of the Muslim community had requested that aarti be avoided during Taraweeh prayers, but the situation escalated, Shabreen said.

On Friday afternoon, activists of a Hindu organisation squatted outside the Sehore police station and recited Hanuman Chalisa. They demanded demolition of the houses of those involved in the vandalism.

In a memorandum submitted to the police, Hindu activists accused members of the other group of indulging in vandalism at the temple.

Bajrang Dal district coordinator Kanha Pandey told PTI Videos that this type of stone-pelting incident occurred for the first time in Sihora's history, and its "real masterminds" were different.

SP Upadhyay said the police are currently not allowing people to roam in the affected area unnecessarily, and are using drones to monitor the situation.

Strict action will be taken against those who disrupt law and order, and efforts are being made to maintain harmony by communicating with senior members of both the communities, he said.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang said Madhya Pradesh is a peaceful state and no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Referring to a viral video showing stones being purportedly hurled from atop a mosque, Sarang said an investigation is underway and action is being taken against those responsible.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. How stones were collected at the mosque is a matter of investigation," he said.

Local councillor Arshad Khan termed the clash deplorable.

Local councillor Arshad Khan termed the clash deplorable.

About a dozen of the people arrested in the case were innocent, he said. "Innocent persons should be let off, and those involved in violence must be punished," he added.