Tension soars at Delhi's Ambedkar University, SFI accuses admin of crackdown on protesters

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Tension escalated on the campus of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) during an indefinite sit-in and hunger strike with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) accusing the administration of unleashing a crackdown on protesting students.

The protest follows the AUD administration's decision to suspend 11 students in connection with a ragging incident. While most of the accused students have since been reinstated, three SFI-affiliated protesters continue to face disciplinary action, sparking accusations of bias and silencing dissent.

There was no immediate response from the varsity.

The protest, which entered its fifth day on Friday, is being led by SFI activists demanding the revocation of suspensions issued against three students -- Anan, Harsh and Nadia -- who were barred from campus on March 5.

The suspension followed a protest by these students over an alleged ragging-related suicide attempt by a first-year student.

In a statement, the SFI alleged that university guards and Delhi Police personnel attacked the students when they attempted to approach Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather at the main gate of the Kashmere Gate campus.

"Students were beaten black and blue, women protesters had their clothes torn and one student was nearly run over by a university vehicle," the statement claimed.

The crackdown allegedly occurred after repeated requests for a meeting with the vice chancellor went unanswered. Earlier in the day, a student named Sameer, a third-year Sociology student on hunger striker, reportedly fainted due to exhaustion.

According to the SFI, even this development failed to prompt any response from the administration.

With formal channels blocked and the vice chancellor's office barricaded, student councillors said they had no option but to wait near the gate to seek a meeting.

"When the VC was exiting the campus, students demanded an audience. Instead, the gates were locked and guards physically assaulted activists," the SFI said.

They further alleged that one student's arm was fractured, two women students were manhandled and another was choked with a baton. A university vehicle, reportedly the Registrar's, came dangerously close to running over a woman protester, they claimed.

SFI office-bearers Sharanya (AUD Students' Union treasurer) and Shefali (SFI AUD unit secretary) began an indefinite hunger strike on April 9.

The student body has vowed to continue the protest until the suspensions are lifted.