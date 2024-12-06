Tensions emerge between J&K govt and Raj Bhavan over administrative matters

Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Less than two months into its tenure, the newly elected Omar Abdullah government in Jammu and Kashmir is reportedly facing significant differences with the Raj Bhavan over several administrative issues, according to sources in the know.

Following the imposition of central rule in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, the governor and subsequently, the current lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, maintained full administrative powers. However, the dynamics shifted after the elected government assumed office on October 16.

Under laws enacted by Parliament, the lieutenant governor retains authority over All India Service officers and law enforcement, among other responsibilities.

However, recent actions taken by the LG administration have sparked tensions, particularly concerning several transfers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers that were ordered while Chief Minister Abdullah was away in Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

While some transfers of IAS officers fall within the LG's jurisdiction, the elected government has voiced strong objections against the transfer of certain Jammu and Kashmir administrative officers ordered by the LG, the sources said.

Another point of contention involves the position of Advocate General D C Raina, who had submitted his resignation prior to the Abdullah government's formation.

Raina, initially appointed by former governor Satya Pal Malik in 2018, was allowed to continue in his role to maintain continuity.

However, the status of his resignation remains unclear, although sources indicate that the elected government has consented to his continuation.

Both the Abdullah government and Raj Bhavan are currently awaiting a notification from the Union home ministry regarding the rules of business, which is expected to facilitate smoother governance in the region, the sources added. PTI SKL IJT IJT